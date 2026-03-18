WRHS flag football coach, receiver get all-state honors

White River’s Judd Erickson received two Coach of the Year honors, one from the North Puget Sound League and now from WAVarsity. Photo by Kevin Hanson

Jordyn Daigle (first team receiver) has been named NPSL 3A’s Offensive Player of the Year and now first team all-state wide receiver. Photo by Zoey Vitalich

The White River Hornets were well represented when Varsity Washington released its all-state, all-classification flag football selections.

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Judd Erickson was named the state’s Coach of the Year (having collected the same honor at the league level) after leading White River to a North Puget Sound League 3A title. The team went on to place third in the inaugural WIAA state championships.

A key player in the team’s success was Jordyn Daigle, who was named by VarsityWA as a first team all-state wide receiver. For her regular-season contributions – whether catching or running the ball – the Hornet senior had earlier been named the NPSL 3A’s Offensive Player of the Year. For the season she had 126 offensive touches, leading to 22 touchdown receptions and three TD carries.